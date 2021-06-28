Greenland’s JJ Hollingsworth Enjoys Official Visit to Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth got to take his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend.

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, committed to Arkansas on July 24. He has helped recruit other players to join the Razorbacks as well. He reflected back on the official visit.

“It was really good,” Hollingsworth said. “I didn’t expect it to be as involved as it was, I really just didn’t expect it to be as amazing as it was. It was just a really fun experience for us to come out here and just get the opportunity.”

He was hosted by freshman safety Jayden Johnson. Hollingsworth talked about the way Coach Sam Pittman is building the Arkansas program.

“They’re doing a great job,” Hollingsworth said. “They’re really going to change the program, they’re going to start bringing in the high-end recruits we need to change the program. We had a bunch of guys this weekend that we probably wouldn’t have gotten up here if it wasn’t for the amazing coaching staff we have right now. They’re just so involved and they’re doing such a great job staying on top of everything, you know they show us so much love. It’s hard for anyone to turn their back on that.”

Was there any particular highlight to the visit?

“Honestly everything,” Hollingsworth said. “The tours are really good just because the facilities are so nice and I saw that but they’ve been taking us to Topgolf and they took us to the Catfish Hole and man it was just an amazing experience overall.”

Hollingsworth played both ways while helping the Pirates to a 9-3 record in 2020. He finished the season with 66 tackles, 45 solo, 13.5 for loss, eight sacks and forced one fumble.