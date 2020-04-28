Hal Presley Releases Top 10 Schools With Arkansas on the List

FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) Summit Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Hal Presley is one of the top players at his position in the Lone Star State.

Presley, 6-4, 190, has released his Top 10 schools. The schools making the cut are Arkansas, USC, California, Ole Miss, Baylor, Louisville, Michigan, Utah, Texas and Michigan State in no particular order. He is also keeping his options open as more offers come in.

As a junior, Presley caught 45 passes for 874 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped lead Summit to a 7-4 record in 2019. He has approximately 26 offers at this time.

Arkansas offered him on April 16.

