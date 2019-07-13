Har-Ber’s Errington McRae Talks Recruiting, 7 on 7

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber Class of 2021 tight end Errington McRae helped his team get past Fayetteville in the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian.

McRae, 6-3, 235, and his teammates are still alive in one of Arkansas’ best 7 on 7 tournaments. McRae uses his size, speed and athletic ability to make plays from his tight end position.

“It has been going well for me,” McRae said. “I have been getting better every day and I feel like it’s impacting my game a lot.”

Har-Ber and Fayetteville are rivals in any sport so the obvious question was how did it feel to be the Purple Dogs?

“It felt real good to beat Fayetteville,” McRae said.

McRae talked about the benefits of playing 7 on 7 and how it helps his game.

“It helps me getting better on my routes,” McRae said. “Being aggressive and seeing the field against the secondary.”

McRae holds offers from Bowling Green and Memphis. He talked about how the recruiting process is going for him.

“I think it’s going well,” McRae said. “A lot of coaches are opening up and putting me on their list. So I feel well about the recruiting process right now.”

Among the schools communicating with McRae is Arkansas.

“Yes sir from time to time,” McRae said. “[An offer] would mean a lot. That’s my dream school. That’s somewhere I would definitely want to be.”

In addition to Arkansas, Memphis and Bowling Green, McRae talked about the other schools showing the most interest at this time.

“LSU, UCLA, Mississippi State, Tulsa, Baylor and the (Louisiana) Rajun Cajuns.”

As a sophomore in 2018, McRae was the only player in Arkansas’ largest classification to start in both football and basketball.

“It felt great, but I knew work was still needed to be done,” McRae said.

Prior to his sophomore season, McRae moved from Forrest City to Springdale to attend Har-Ber. He went from being a quarterback at Forrest City to a tight end at Har-Ber catching 12 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. How big was the adjustment?

“It was a big adjustment,” McRae said. “But I knew I have a high IQ for the game so I was ready.”

Har-Ber lost standout 2020 wide receiver Hunter Wood to an injury against Fayetteville so they will have to play the remainder of it without him. McRae is keeping a positive attitude despite the loss of Wood.

“I feel pretty good about the rest of the tournament,” McRae said. “I think we have a big chance.”

Har-Ber was 2-8 in 2018, but could be a much improved team in 2019. McRae is optimistic the Wildcats will be very good.

“I think we can be really good,” McRae said. “Really good like a state championship contender.”