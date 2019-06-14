Hazen’s Blayne Toll Completes Official Visit to Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll has completed his official visit to Arkansas.

Following the visit, he talked about how it went.

“It was good,” Toll said. “I saw quite a few of the things I have already seen. It was nice to do all that with the coaches the past couple of days. It was nice.”

You have a brother who lives in Fayetteville?

“Yes, he’s a cop,” Toll said.

If you decide to attend Arkansas would it be nice to have someone like your brother here?

“It would be good to have somebody I knew in the city I went to,” Toll said.

Toll has 26 offers. Where you at in the process?

“I have another official visit to Tennessee next week,” Toll said. “Then that’s about it.”

Are you gonna take all five official visits?

“I don’t think so,” Toll said. “I will just have to see.”

Have you been to Oklahoma yet on an official?

“No, I will have to wait until the season comes or something,” Toll said.

What are your thoughts about Arkansas, Coach Steve Caldwell and the entire program?

“It’s a real good program,” Toll said. “A lot of people helped me while I was on my official visit. (Director of recruiting) Josh (Thompson) gave me rides everywhere. It was a very good experience. There’s just real good people up here.”

John Gentry and Mason Mangum said they worked to get you to commit too?

“They worked on me a little bit, but I’ve still got a couple of weeks,” Toll said.

What do you like about OU and Tennessee?

“They both talked about seeing early playing time,” Toll said. “Oklahoma is a winning program and Tennessee is just something different. We’ll have to see.

Do you think you might make a decision before the season?

“I plan on it,” Toll said.

He is rated the state’s top recruit in 2020 by Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation.