By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — West Plains (Mo.) Class of 2023 wide receiver Heston Miller turned some heads at Arkansas on Friday with his speed and even made some believers along the way.

Miller, 6-0 1/2, 201, ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash in his first attempt. So he was asked to run again and this time he timed a 4.41. Miller also had a 39-inch vertical jump and tested well in other things too. He talked about his 4.41 on Friday.

“Today was actually a PR for me of 4.41,” Miller said. “I am usually a low 4.5 or high 4.4 guy, but I just put that track speed out there today.”

At West Plains in 2021, he helped the Zizzers to a 10-2 record. Miller rushed 41 times for 464 yards (11.3 average) and six touchdowns. He caught 42 passes for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense in spot duty, he had 12 tackles, four solo, 0.5 for loss, a pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. Miller talked about how his junior season went in his opinion.

“In football, I had over 1,300 all-purpose yards on just over 80 touches and 16 touchdowns as a wide receiver,” Miller said. “I was one of our top options, our third option. In track season I broke over three records for our school. 10.56 in the 100-meter dash, 21.8 in the 200 and broke our 4×1 and 4×2 relay. As a team we placed second at state. I was runner-up in the 100-meter dash.”

Have you ever been to the University of Arkansas before the camp today?

“I was here for an indoor track meet not too long ago in January or February,” Miller said.

Miller is impressed with the facilities at Arkansas. He gave his thoughts on the football facilities.

“They’re beautiful,” Miller said. “It’s everything you could ask for here. It’s top of the top. It’s everything.”

Miller is also impressed with Arkansas’ wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“Seems like a very nice guy,” Miller said. “Seems like he could teach me a lot and I could learn from him. Hopefully I can do that today.”

Miller said he has thought about the opportunity to double in football and track in college, but it isn’t a dealbreaker for him.

“If I have the opportunity I would love to do that, but I will take whatever opportunity comes best even if I have to focus on just one of them,” Miller said. “Track, I believe it plays a big key in football. Getting that speed is a big part of football. So just running track helps more. It’s a big help in football especially in the recruiting process.”

Miller currently holds 11 offers and talked about if he has a favorite at this time.

“As of now one of my favorites is K-State,” Miller said. “Their coaches are top of notch. They are pretty nice and top-notch facilities. I’m very thankful for every coach and team that has talked to me. K-State hasn’t offered they are waiting for a little bit of senior film. I don’t really want to pick favorites, but I like all of them so far.”

If an offer did come from Arkansas what would it mean to you?

“It would mean probably the world,” Miller said. “I would probably commit on the spot if I’m being honest. Yeah, probably commit on the spot and just lock it in right now.”

Click here for highlights.

Click here for camp photo.