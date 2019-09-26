High School Games in Arkansas to Watch on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Several high school teams are now getting ready to get into conference play and some great games are on the schedule Friday.

Here’s a closer look at a few high school games in Arkansas to watch this week involving prospects holding offers from the Hogs.

Carlisle at Hazen — Blayne Toll and Hazen made it to the state championship game last season in Class 2A. Hazen (3-0) is undefeated this season and has been blowing out teams. They will get a tougher test this week as Carlisle (3-1) comes to town. Toll is committed to Arkansas to play defensive end. Hogville.net rates him the state’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2020. He isn’t the only outstanding player on Hazen either. The Pick: Hazen

Joe T. Robinson at Fountain Lake — Arkansas and many others have offered Joe T. Robinson 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris. He was one of a large group of Senators attending Arkansas’ victory over Colorado State. Joe T. Robinson (3-0) has beaten two 7A schools and a 5A school this season. Fountain Lake (1-2) will need a great effort at home to hang with them. Joe T. 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston has passed for 771 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Class of 2021 running back Hunter Smith has rushed for 485 yards and five touchdowns this season. He shares time with 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr. Linebacker J.T. Towers is another one to watch and he’s in Class of 2020. 2021 lineman D.J. Withers also is a talented player for the Senators. The Pick: Joe T. Robinson

Maumelle at White Hall — This will be a great game. Maumelle (3-0) is undefeated while White Hall (2-1) was topped by Sheridan last week. Maumelle 2022 offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee got an offer from Arkansas this past Saturday. He also holds one from Virginia Tech. White Hall got a boost this season with Bobby Bolding moving over from Pine Bluff High School. The Pick: Maumelle

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside — There will be plenty of talent on the field when these two teams meet. Bryant (3-0) has mercy ruled Benton, Bentonville West and Fayetteville this season. Linebacker Catrell Wallace is committed to Arkansas and one of the best defenders in the state. Bryant has a lot of other weapons as well. Both teams have talented 2021 quarterbacks. Bryant’s Austin Ledbetter is committed to play baseball at Arkansas. Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood has offers from such schools as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn and Mississippi State. Northside (2-1) has defeated Rogers Heritage and Van Buren while they lost to Greenwood. Bryant running back Ahmad Adams is a load to bring down, wide receiver Jake Meaders helps in return game as well and safety Tamuarion Wilson committed to UCA recently. The Pick: Bryant

Mountain Home at Jonesboro — Defensive end Jashaud Stewart is one of the leaders for Jonesboro. The talented defender is committed to Arkansas. Jonesboro (2-1) has defeated Little Rock Catholic and Batesville while losing a close contest at Conway. Jonesboro 2021 quarterback Cross Jumper, who is committed to play baseball at Tennessee, has passed for 469 yards and four touchdowns. Stewart has 24 tackles, including 19 solo, seven for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. Mountain Home (0-3) is still searching for its first win on the season. The Pick: Jonesboro

Five Other Games to Watch:

Bentonville at Har-Ber

Nashville at Arkadelphia

Ozark at Mena

Marion at West Memphis

Searcy at Jacksonville