High School Standout Sets OV to Arkansas, Hogs Offering JUCO Defenders

FAYETTEVILLE — Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County Central three-star defensive tackle Montra Edwards has set an official visit to Arkansas.
Edwards, 6-3, 288, announced the three visits he will take in January on Twitter Sunday night.
As a senior, Edwards had 134 tackles, including 93 solo, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and blocked a pair of field goals. Edwards was offered on Sunday by Arkansas’ Barry Odom and Sam Pittman. Edwards holds 24 offers.
In addition to Edwards, Arkansas offered at least three junior college defensive players this weekend. On Saturday, Arkansas offered Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College three-star defensive tackle Latrell Bankston, 6-1, 299. Bankston committed to Iowa State on Nov. 21. He played high school football at Woodstock (Ga.).
In 2019, Bankston finished with 50 tackles, 19 solo, 22 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He was a first-team All-American.
On Sunday, Arkansas offered Bankston’s teammate defensive end Kirmari Gainous, 6-4, 255, and Garden City (Kan.) Community College linebacker Krishon Merriweather, 6-0, 220. Both were outstanding in 2019 with Gainous and Merriweather being named second-team All-American.
In 2019, Gainous had 43 tackles, 22 unassisted, 12.5 for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and one recovered fumble. Kansas State is considered the leader at this point for him. He played high school football at Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln.
Merriweather was a very active linebacker this season. He finished with 153 tackles, 63 solo, 10 for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups. He played high school football at Hazelwood (Mo.) West.
He has taken official visits to Marshall, Texas Tech, Louisiana and Toledo. Arkansas is hoping to get his fifth and last visit.
Click here for Krishon Merriweather’s highlights.
Click here for Kirmari Gainous’ mid-season highlights.