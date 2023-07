FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On this weeks’ Hog Hoops Report, our Evan Kamikow is joined by hogs hoops insider Kevin McPherson to talk the latest on the state of Arkansas basketball.

From the addition of Denijay Harris to the roster, an official visit from K. Annor Boateng, and the upcoming Arkansas and Purdue exhibition match, the guys cover it all.