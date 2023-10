FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On this week’s Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson, Courtney Mims and Kevin break down the first official week of practice for the Hogs, who stood out and a preview of their two exhibition games.

To see the full interview, check out the video above.

Arkansas’ Red-White game will take place on Wednesday night at Barnhill Arena at 6:30 p.m.