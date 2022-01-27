FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to add some talented preferred walk-on recruits with the latest being Hope offensive lineman Kai Hamilton

Hamilton, 6-4, 305, announced his commmitment on Twitter Thursday night.

“I am so excited to be a Razorback!” Hamilton said.

Class of 2022 Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alphretta King’s Ridges Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, South Florida Transfer, Suwanee North Gwinnett, Ga.

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr., 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope