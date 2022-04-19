FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is recruiting two outstanding quarterbacks with landing one of them a very high priority in the Class of 2023 since they didn’t sign one in 2022.

Even in 2021, Arkansas signed two quarterbacks. However Lucas Coley has transferred to Houston while Landon Rogers is playing wide receiver. That leaves redshirt junior KJ Jefferson and redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby as the only two scholarship quarterbacks on campus.

The Hogs hosted Pittsburg (Calif.) five-star Jaden Rashada, 6-4, 185, this past weekend. Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220, will be in Fayetteville this weekend on an unofficial visit. Arkansas has other offers out at quarterback, but landing either one of these prizes would be outstanding for Kendal Briles’ offense.

Singleton had a very good junior season and was a teammate of wide receiver Sam M’Bake who inked with the Hogs in December. Singleton completed 166 of 221 passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 1,018 yards and 25 touchdowns. Singleton announced his commitment date on Twitter last night.

“Dropping my commitment on next Monday!!!”

Singleton has multiple offers, but it appears to be down to the Hogs and UCF. Singleton is a true dual-threat quarterback and would offer Briles and the Hogs much of what they are getting from Jefferson, who led the team to a 9-4 mark in 2021.

As a junior, Rashada completed 146 of 256 passes for 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed 25 times for 193 yards and one touchdown. He holds 31 offers and can basically attend any school he chooses. The Hogs, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona State, Auburn, Ole Miss and UCLA are said to be some of his favorites.

On Monday night, Arkansas offered Roman Rashada, who is Jaden’s brother. Rashada, 6-1, 198, is a cornerback and safety from Diablo Valley College (Calif.). He is a Class of 2022 recruit who will graduate in May with three years to play two.

In six games in 2021, Rashada had 12 tackles, 11 solo, two for loss, a pair of sacks, an interception and 11 pass breakups. He committed to Brigham Young University on March 13, but then decommitted on April 1. In addition to Arkansas and BYU, he holds offers from Miami (Fla.), Washington, Houston, FIU, UConn, Colorado State and Hampton. A third Rashada brother is Diablo Valley College freshman linebacker Harlen Rashada, 6-3, 225. In four games last fall, Harlen had four tackles, one solo, 0.5 for loss, 0.5 sack and a pass breakup.

In addition, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown, 6-5, 310, will announce his college decision live on Instagram at 4:30 CT today. Brown was at Arkansas this past weekend and also earlier in the spring as well. He holds 28 offers at this time and the Razorbacks are his leaders heading into his announcement later today. Brown put his commitment information on Twitter Monday night.

“I’ll be announcing my commitment tomorrow at 4:30 central time via Instagram live @ lukebrown_7”

Arkansas currently has 10 commitments for the Class of 2023. Adding Brown and Singleton in the next week would be an obvious huge boost to their recruiting efforts.

Click here for Brown’s highlights.

Click here for Singleton’s highlights.