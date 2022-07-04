By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson has committed to Arkansas.

Patterson, 6-6, 345, chose Arkansas over LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and others. Patterson attended a camp at Arkansas on July 22 and was offered at that time. Two day’s later Patterson took an official visit to Arkansas for the July 24-26 weekend. He credited Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy as why he chose the Razorbacks.

“I just always admired Coach Pitt and I like what Coach Kennedy is doing here so far,” Patterson said. “It’s a win-win.”

Patterson talked about when he knew for sure he planned to be at Arkansas.

“Probably when I came on my official visit, all the love that was shown around me as soon as I got here,” Patterson said.

Patterson also went into more detail on what he likes about Kennedy, the offensive line coach.

“Coach Kennedy really knows what he’s talking about,” Patterson said. “I had a chance to be coached by him when I was here at the camp on Wednesday. So I trust he knows what he’s doing?”

Click here for commitment video.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.