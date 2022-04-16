FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had a large group of talent on campus today with some of the top recruits in the country present.

Sam Pittman was pleased with the recruiting turnout that watched the scrimmage in the Walker Pavilion.

“I got here early and I think I visited with eight right now for the day with parents and kids,” Pittman said. “We have 25 kids on campus that we’ve offered, so it’s the biggest day we’ve ever had since I’ve been the coach here. We have an official visit and things. So, as soon as I leave here, I have a whole bunch more and I had a bunch yesterday. So, we’ve got a good staff that works hard at recruiting. I think it set up pretty good. Do you guys know did it rain out there or no? Yall were inside with me weren’t’ you? I don’t know if it would’ve been any better out there or not, but I thought it went good for the kids.”

In addition, Arkansas offered Pine Bluff Class of 2024 defensive end Charleston Collins, 6-5, 255, and Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy Class of 2025 two-way lineman Chauncey Gooden, 6-4, 293.

Collins is the fourth in-state recruit in 2024 to be offered by the Hogs. Collins joins Hot Springs Lakeside running back Braylon Russell, Valley View linebacker Brian Huff and Malvern offensive tackle Vinny Winters holding offers from the Hogs. Collins also holds an offer from Arkansas State. As a sophomore for the Zebras, Collins had 57 tackles, 12 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery. He also plays tight end for Pine Bluff.

Gooden, who is expected to concentrate on offense in college, also has offers to Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Click here for Collins’ highlights.

Click here for Gooden’s highlights.