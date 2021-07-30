Hogs to Host Cookout for Recruits on Saturday, Decision Delayed and Big 12 Tidbit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is preparing for its players to begin preseason drills on Thursday, Aug. 5, but before that happens the coaches are hosting a cookout for recruits.

The cookout will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon and conclude at approximately 6 p.m. It will be a mixture of recruits currently committed and some the Hogs would like to add in the coming weeks or months.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2025 the Hogs should be able to get a few more recruits from the Lone Star State. Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2022 linebacker Jordan Crook, 6-0, 225, will return to Fayetteville for this event. He was just at Arkansas June 25-27 for an official visit. After his visit to Arkansas he decommitted from Oklahoma State. Crook was leaving at 10 a.m. today to head to Fayetteville.

Another impressive recruit from Texas heading to Arkansas on Saturday is Class of 2023 Fort Worth Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 250. The Hogs offered James on June 19 at a camp. James has over 20 offers and is a four-star recruit.

Getting Crook and James would be a great start in Texas.

Not So Fast

Milan (Tenn.) standout Anthony Brown, 6-2, 190, had planned to announce his college decision on Thursday, but then changed the date.

I Will Be Pushing My Commitment Back To September 14, 2021 Due To Personal Reasons. — Anthony Brown (@Ant_Winning) July 27, 2021

Brown was generally expected to commit to the Razorbacks this week. He visited officially on June 4-6. On July 3 he announced a Top 5 of Arkansas, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.

Big 12 Tidbit

A pair of schools Arkansas recruits against pretty often are going to the Pac 12 at some point in the future according to a source.

It all depends on if the Big 12 makes it to 2025 when Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC. A source close to Oklahoma State said them and Texas Tech will head to the Pac 12 believing it’s just a matter of time before the Big 12 collapses losing the Longhorns and Sooners.