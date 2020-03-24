Hogville.net’s Top 5 Running Backs in Arkansas’ Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has already extended five offers in the Class of 2022 inside the state.

Sam Pittman has placed a strong emphasis on keeping the top players at home. One of the five he has offered is Little Rock Parkview running back and safety James Jointer, 6-0, 200. Jointer’s sophomore season was cut short by a knee injury.

Here’s the top five running backs (in no particular order) in Arkansas in the Class of 2022.

James Jointer, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Parkview

Jointer holds offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Missouri and Kansas. The number will increase. Some schools like him as a running back while others prefer him at safety. He can play Power 5 football on either side of the ball. He’s that good and versatile. Attended Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1.

Travelle Anderson, 6-0, 190, Gosnell

This kid can fly. He runs a 10.98 in the 100-meter dash. He can time in the 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash. He also can play defensive back if needed. In 2019 while helping Gosnell to a 6-6 record, he rushed 111 times for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 75 yards. The offers should start pouring in soon for him. Split carries with senior Jydarian Young who rushed for over 1,200 yards in 2019.

Daryl Searcy Jr., 6-0, 196, Joe T. Robinson

Played at Joe T. Robinson for the first time in 2019 after previously being at Forrest City. Played behind talented junior Hunter Smith. Still managed to carry 82 times for 634 yards and seven touchdowns while grabbing two passes for 11 yards. Arkansas State has offered. Arkansas, Oklahoma and others are looking hard at Searcy. Joe T. and Searcy finished 14-1 and won the Class 4A state championship in 2019. Attended Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1.

Joseph Himon, 5-9, 170, Pulaski Academy

Helped lead the Bruins to a 12-2 record and Class 5A state championship. Holds an offer from SMU. As a sophomore, Himon rushed 128 times for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns, caught 47 passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns. He was 1 of 1 passing for 74 yards. He returned 11 kickoffs for 395 yards.

Manny Smith, 5-6, 155, Conway

A small running back who helped lead the Wampus Cats to an 8-4 record in 2019. He carried 81 times for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Returned seven kickoffs for 127 yards.