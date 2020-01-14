Houston Quarterback D’Eriq King enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Houston quarterback D’Eriq King has entered the transfer portal.

King, 5-11, 195, is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the nation for the 2020 season. He played in four games in 2019 with the Cougars then opted to redshirt. He announced his decision Monday night to enter the transfer portal.

I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family! — King (@DeriqKing_) January 14, 2020

King really burst onto the national scene in 2018 when Kendal Briles, now at Arkansas, was the offensive coordinator. In 2018, King played in 11 games completing 219 of 345 passes for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught one pass for 12 yards as well.

Since King graduated on Dec. 14 he will be eligible to play immediately at any school he chooses. The list could be a long one of schools pursuing him. It’s expected Arkansas and possibly LSU, Oregon, and Oklahoma will be vying for him as could others.

In four games in 2019, King completed 58 of 110 passes for 663 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 55 times for 312 yards and six touchdowns. Against Oklahoma in the season opener, King completed 14 of 27 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 15 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

In 2017, King connected on 90 of 139 passes for 1,260 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He carried 72 times for 379 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 264 yards and two more touchdowns.

King was a four-star recruit with ESPN coming out of Manvel (Texas) High School in the Class of 2016.

Click here for line to Sam Khan’s story.

Click here for King’s bio at University of Houston.

Arkansas returns redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey at quarterback. They are also known to be recruiting Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175. Hornsby is slated to visit Arkansas on Jan. 24-26. Obviously Baylor, Georgia and others are also recruiting Hornsby hard and hoping for a visit.