How Arkansas’ Class Looks Entering Today’s National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has put together one of the best football recruiting classes in the nation that could see even more added to it in coming weeks.

Keep up with the recruits as they sign.

Here’s the class.

Committed and Expected to Sign

Anthony Brown, DB, 6-2, 185, Milan, Tenn.

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-7, 300, Maumelle

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Jordan Crook, LB, 6-0, 225, Duncanville, Texas

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-4, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 185, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Max Fletcher, P, 6-5, 190, ProKick Australia

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-7, 370, Joe T. Robinson

Jadon Haselwood, WR, 6-2, 203, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga. (OU Transfer)

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 295, Duncan Byrnes, S.C.

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Landon Jackson, DL, 6-7, 275, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas (LSU Transfer)

James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 211, Little Rock Parkview

Patrick Kutas, OL. 6-5. 295, Memphis Christian Brothers, Tenn.

Jaylen Lewis, DB, 6-0, 175, Brownsville Haywood, Tenn

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 175, Clarendon

Mani Powell, LB, 6-3, 225, Fayetteville

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 170, Fayetteville

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge, Wis.

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesville Lee County, Ga.

Committed, Expected to Sign in February

Myles Rowser, DB, 6-0, 185, Belleville, Mich.

Possible to Sign

Sam Mbake, WR, 6-3, 205, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga. (Expected to announce for Arkansas at 7:45 a.m. CT)

All American WR Sam Mbake will make his college decision live on @GoodDayAtlanta on @FOX5Sports tomorrow morning at 8:45am. Rounding up @Cody_Fox5 for this one too. #Squad https://t.co/npw8bX0lwo pic.twitter.com/c5ZgBgjMf4 — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) December 14, 2021

Laterrance Welch, CB, 6-1, 180, Lafayette Acadiana, La. (Committed to LSU, but visited Arkansas. Will announce at 4 p.m.)