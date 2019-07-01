How Arkansas’ Class of 2020 could look on offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas has 10 commitments in the Class of 2020 with seven of them slated to play offense.

At this time, Arkansas has a quarterback, running back, an offensive lineman and a pair of tight ends and wide receivers. On defense they have two ends and a cornerback.

How will the class look come December or February? Here’s a look at how the class could end up assuming no one decommits (not always a smart assumption in recruiting), but the group Arkansas has appears solid. Also, this won’t include any transfers currently on the team who could end up counting in the 2020 class.

Unless someone decommits, the Hogs are very likely finished at quarterback and tight end. Highland Park (Texas) quarterback Chandler Morris is obviously solid. At tight end, Arkansas has North McKinney (Texas) High School’s Brandon Frazier and Crockett (Texas) High School’s Allen Horace.

So the remaining scholarships for offense will likely go to a running back, wide receiver and 1-2 offensive linemen.

Houston (Texas) North Shore running back John Gentry committed to Arkansas the same day as Morris. While it appears Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith will count in this class the Hogs are still going to add another one.

The obvious candidate is Carthage (Texas) High School’s Kelvontay Dixon. He is a teammate of offensive lineman Ty’kieast Crawford who has already committed to Arkansas. Dixon took an official visit to Arkansas during the April 6 weekend for the spring game.

He’s an athlete who recorded a 10.81 in the 100-meter dash at the state track meet good for sixth place. He could also play wide receiver in college, but said Arkansas wants him at running back. Despite having a brother, Keaontay Ingram, at Texas the Hogs are leading for him. Crawford has worked him hard to join him at Arkansas and it appears the way Ingram is leaning strongly right now. He caught 84 passes for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.

Magnolia (Miss.) South Pike wide receiver Alex Adams visited Arkansas on March 9 for the Elite Prospect Day. He was committed to Mississippi State at the time, but then on May 8 he decommitted from the Bulldogs. Arkansas had just extended an offer nine days prior to his visit. As a junior, Adams caught 28 passes for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing 17 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Among his SEC offers are Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and Auburn in addition to the Hogs and Bulldogs. The Hogs have maintained contact with Adams throughout the process and could be in position to steal one out of Mississippi.

On the offensive line, Arkansas has Crawford who is a candidate to play immediately. At this time it also appears Notre Dame transfer Luke Jones will count in 2020, but as noted earlier not gonna include transfer numbers yet because those could still change.

Athens (Texas) High School offensive lineman Garrett Hayes is a big-time offensive lineman. He has taken an official visit to Arkansas. Texas A&M, Oklahoma and most other schools are all trying to land him as well. Hayes would be a great get for Dustin Fry and Jeff Traylor (who recruits East Texas).

Missouri recently got a commitment from Memphis (Tenn.) White Station offensive lineman Ray Curry, but the Hogs are still trying to flip him. He will visit Arkansas for the July 26 cookout. Curry has 25 offers and would be a huge catch out of Memphis for Fry and the Hogs.

While the general thinking is Hogs want to add three offensive linemen in this class if they keep Crawford, Jones counts against 2020 and both Hayes and Curry wanted to come the Hogs would take all four.

There’s a lot of potential in this offensive class for the Razorbacks.