In-state Prospect Wants to be a Razorback, Hogs Seeking QB and TE Has Razorbacks in Top 4

FAYETTEVILLE — Watson Chapel athlete Kevin Compton has his eyes set on becoming a Razorback.

Compton, 6-2, 170, is a 2020 recruit who holds offers from Louisiana, Tennessee-Martin, Henderson State and others. He holds a preferred walk-on offer from Baylor. That is what he’s hoping for from Arkansas and it could be just a matter of time until he gets that from Sam Pittman.

Compton intercepted 10 passes as a junior. As a senior, he rushed one time for two yards and caught 14 passes for 361 and six touchdowns. On defense, Compton had 33 tackles, including 12 solo, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 274 yards and returned a punt 18 yards.

Compton is a natural wide receiver, but is willing to play on either side of the ball in college.

He was offered by Billy Napier’s Louisiana squad on Sept. 1 and took an unofficial there Sept. 7.

So proud of my brother @HenceTink3 and @iamgstarks4 for committing to The UofA for baseball . Can’t wait to play this season with y’all two , love y’all boys 🐗#Gohogs pic.twitter.com/x148oHdPee — Kevin Compton (@kevincomptonjr) November 13, 2019

Hogs Seeking 2020 Quarterback

Arkansas is now recruiting Miami (Fla.) Central three-star quarterback Katravis Marsh.

The Razorbacks are known to be wanting at least one quarterback in the 2020 class. Marsh, 6-5, 205, will officially visit Arkansas the Jan. 31 weekend.

He was committed to Utah, but opted to reopen his recruiting on Nov. 18. Marsh also holds offers to Tennessee, USF, FAU, Southern Miss, Tulane and others.

As a senior, Marsh completed 70 of 122 passes for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. He rushed five times for 27 yards and two touchdowns.

Hogs in Top 4

McKinney (Texas) North three-star tight end Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 247, was once committed to Arkansas.

However, when Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 10 Frazier opted to reopen his recruiting on Nov. 12. He had committed to Arkansas on May 28.

On Thursday he announced his top 4 schools.

He officially visited Texas Tech the Dec. 6 weekend. He took an official visit to Arkansas the May 2 weekend. The Hogs are hoping to get him back in for another official visit before the Feb. 5 National Signing Day. He has an official visit to Auburn where Morris is now the offensive coordinator the Jan. 17 weekend.

As a senior, Frazier caught 33 passes for 751 yards and seven touchdowns.