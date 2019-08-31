Isaiah Jacobs, Owasso Defeat Bentonville West 47-34

CENTERTON, Ark. — Owasso (Okla.) Class of 2020 running back Isaiah Jacobs put the Rams on top for good with a 61-yard touchdown run with 8:42 remaining in the game.

The touchdown gave Owasso a 38-34 lead over Bentonville West. The Rams then converted a two-point conversion for a 40-34 lead. They would then add another late defensive touchdown to take a 47-34 victory over the Wolverines.

Jacobs, 5-10, 206, rushed 23 times for 161 yards and a touchdown while also grabbing five passes for 58 yards to help lead the comeback win. Owasso trailed 34-19 with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter. They scored the next 28 points including 22 in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory.

Jacobs only had 18 yards on six carries after the first quarter and 75 at intermission. He got stronger as the game went on.

“I just try to keep my composure and stay calm,” Jacobs said. “I knew my line was gonna bring it every play. We just started off with a couple of mistakes and hurt ourselves. A lot of penalties. As a team, they helped me keep my composure so they helped me dominate.”

Jacobs explained what happened on the long touchdown run that gave the Rams the lead.

“As soon as I broke down 21 (Jonas Higson) I knew the strong safety wasn’t gonna tackle me,” Jacobs said. “I was mostly through and I finished.”

The talented running back will be among the recruits at Arkansas’ season opener on Saturday against Portland State.

“Hopefully the goal is to stay the night,” Jacobs said. “I should be coming back.”

What are you looking for on your visit to Arkansas Saturday?



“I just want to see a good game,” Jacobs said. “I want to see all the energy from the fans for the first game. I just want to enjoy it.”

Jacobs is the younger brother of former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs who is now with the Oakland Raiders. The Hogs have made him a priority in recruiting.

“Coach Chad (Morris) texts me every day,” Jacobs said. “He texted me through that spring camp and all of that. They are keeping their communication consistent.”

The speedy running back has several offers. He listed the schools that are currently high on his list.

“I’m considering Arkansas, O-State (Oklahoma State), Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan and others in my ear,” Jacobs said. “I’m just trying to stay patient. Like I said Chad has been consistent. I like consistency in a coach and that will help me make my decision better.”

Who else other than Arkansas will you visit?

“Right now I’m being patient,” Jacobs said. “As soon as I drop a Top 7 or 5 or whatever I will an understanding of where I’m gonna take my visits.”

Are you still trying to wait and take your official visits following your season?

“Yes that should be after the season,” Jacobs said. “That way I don’t get distracted during the season. I can focus on my team.”

The comeback win was impressive over a very good Bentonville West team. How good can Owasso be this year?

“If we don’t beat ourselves we can be really good,” Jacobs said. “We earned it in the summer. Everybody got stronger, faster. The coaches have an amazing game plan. We have one of the best staffs in Oklahoma. On top of that as long as we execute we could be real good.”

Talk about outscoring the Wolverines 28-0 in the final 14 1/2 minutes of the game.

“I just went in at halftime and had a little laugh,” Jacobs said. “I just said, ‘you’ve got to get your heads up and have fun. I said if you get down on yourselves we’re gonna keep going down.’ Once everybody kept pushing we came back.”

With 219 yards of total offense for the night, how do you feel about that considering it was the season opener?

“I didn’t even notice it,” Jacobs said. “I was just trying to grind it out every play. I knew there would be some dirty runs because 21 (Higson) and 20 (Nick Whitlatch) are some good backers. I knew with all the work we put in someone was gonna have to quit. So at the end of the day I pushed through.”

Josh was a first-round pick of the Raiders in this year’s NFL Draft. Isaiah talked about how his older brother is doing now that he’s in professional football.

“He’s doing good,” Jacobs said. “He might be here tonight. He showed up at school yesterday.”

Jacobs and Owasso will be home next Friday to play host to Fayetteville. Bentonville West will travel to Fort Smith Southside next Friday.