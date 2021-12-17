Jadon Haselwood, Landon Jackson Additions Pleasing to Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added two transfers so far and Sam Pittman is pleased with their addition.

“I am excited about transfer signees we had today in Haselwood and certainly Landon Jackson,” Pittman said.

The Hogs signed Oklahoma wide receiver Haselwood, 6-2, 203, and LSU defensive end Jackson, 6-7, 275. Haselwood is a former five-star recruit out Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School where he played for Jimmy Smith. Jackson was a four-star recruit out of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove.

“I think you’re talking about two totally different guys,” Pittman said. “In other words, Haselwood has played a lot. He’s older. Played a lot of ball. Not the expectations, but they’re just two different guys. Haselwood has played a whole lot of ball. Landon has played some ball until he got hurt. We need help at both those positions in my opinion. I don’t know, there’s probably guys out there that would disagree with me, but I think those two guys at their position are probably about as good as there is in the country in the portal at defensive end and at wide receiver. I’m very excited to get both of them because we’re expecting them to help us immediately.”

Haselwood led OU this season with 39 receptions that went for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Arkansas still has six scholarships available for the Class of 2022. Pittman was asked if he will give those to high school or portal players?

“Well, we’re recruiting high school kids still,” Pittman said. “We’re trying to get the best available, but there are spots of need that we say, ‘We have to get one of these, we have to get one of those.’ So if we think the high school player is as good as anybody we can go out and get in the portal, we’re going high school. That’s just my belief. But if we don’t, then we’ll go with a guy that’s played somewhere else once he gets in the portal. There’s some really talented guys still out there that we’re trying to get, but if we don’t, then we’ll go to college.”

One thing the portal has done is basically eliminated Arkansas’ need to recruit junior college players.

“Isn’t that crazy?.” Pittman said. “Well now JUCO last year was, you know, late, most of them. I think it’s hurt two things, the portal. It’s hurt High School recruiting, and it’s hurt Junior College recruiting. I mean it has, you know, so.”

In year’s past if Arkansas was losing three of its top wide receivers they likely would have tried a junior college player. Pittman and most coaches around the nation now rely more on transfers who have played at the college level and are in the portal such as Haselwood.

“Well, I would relate it to if you play in the SEC versus you’re playing in… we played in the CSIC when I was at Pitt State so let’s use that one,” Pittman said. “Even though there was some fine players in that league. but if you got you’re looking at a kid playing against Alabama and Arkansas and Georgia and whomever versus Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri State and the great Pitt State Gorillas, you probably got a better evaluation if that makes sense. So you’re 100% right.”