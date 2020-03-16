Jalen Williams Talks Recent Arkansas Offer, Recruiting, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offered Jones County (Miss.) Community College defensive tackle Jalen Williams a scholarship this past Thursday.

Williams, 6-3, 310, was a second-team All-MACJC as a freshman.

Blessed to Receive an offer from the University of Arkansas 🔴⚪ @DLTough pic.twitter.com/wjVIcWaACv — Jalen Williams (@JalenWi04639937) March 12, 2020

He talked about what the offer from the Razorbacks means to him.

“It means a lot,” Williams said. “It’s a big school. I know I would get more exposure if I keep working hard the way I work.”

He also holds offers to Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe and others. Williams talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I want a school that will give me a big opportunity to make it into the NFL,” Williams said. “They help me elevate my game and stuff like that.”

Williams also talked about his strengths and things he needs to work on the most as far as his game is concerned.

“I don’t want to sound weird, but I really don’t know,” Williams said. “I just play hard every snap. I can always get better all around, but I need to improve my pass rush.”

As a freshman from Tylerstown (Miss.) High School, Williams had 28 tackles, 11 solo, four tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

“It was pretty decent,” Williams said. “I started in the second half of the season. I sprained my ankle and I couldn’t play the last three games.”

With the COVID-19 halting schools and on-campus recruiting Williams is planning for the future as far as trips. Will you likely visit Arkansas at some point?

“Yes sir, I more than likely will,” Williams said. “No reason I wouldn’t want to visit Arkansas.”

Since you are from Mississippi is playing in the SEC something that’s important to you?

“Yes sir it is, but at the same time I kinda understand if I don’t,” Williams said. “It’s important to me, but at the same time it’s not if you get what I’m saying.”

“The relationship how I feel with the coaches and stuff like that,” Williams said. “Probably what they do on defense.”

Williams helped Jones County to a 7-3 mark in 2019.

Click here for his 2019 highlights.