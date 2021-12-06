James Jointer is Combination Running Back, Recruiter

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview three-star running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, also played the role of a recruiter while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Jointer had a message for Razorback fans.

“It’ll definitely be an early Christmas for Hog nation,” Jointer said. “I ain’t gonna say too much. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake, 6-3, 195, was one of the top uncommitted recruits on an official visit to Arkansas. He spent a lot of time with Jointer.

“I like James a lot,” Mbake said. “He’s a real good recruiter. He loves the place.”

Jointer described how he gets his point across to recruits that they should choose the Razorbacks.

“Obviously I’ve been staying here my whole life, so I know how much the Razorbacks are important to the state of Arkansas” Jointer said. “So I can just tell them that if nobody else loves you, the Hog fans will. You’re playing for one of the best fanbases in the nation. Especially when it’s game time, just telling them from me going to the games and how the crowd reacts and all that stuff.”

As far as his own visit, Jointer was pleased with how it went.

“It was great, per usual,” Jointer said. “The Arkansas staff obviously treated me like family. It’s obviously one of the reason I committed. It was just what I expected – to have a great time. It was actually my grandparents’ first time coming to Fayetteville. Just for them to get the whole recruiting experience, it was great.”

His player hosts were two former teammates at Parkview.

“Erin Outley and Landon Rogers,” Jointer said. “Those are my best friends. I could have got hosted by anybody else, but why not just get hosted by your best friends.”

Arkansas is deep at running back. They played four many games with two of them true freshman and another a redshirt freshman. Jointer talked about how he may fit in with the group.

“I feel great about it,” Jointer said. “With me going to be one of the young ones in the group, that first year at least just finding how I can fit, how I can be usable. Whatever that might be, if it’s only just for certain plays they need me, whatever, just trying to get adjusted to the game.”

Click here for highlights.