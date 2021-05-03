James Jointer Still Solid to Razorbacks, Helping Recruit Others to Fayetteville

BENTON — Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer committed to Arkansas on March 6 and then became a recruiter as well as recruit for the Razorbacks.

Jointer, 6-0 1/2, 211, was among the top athletes at the Arkansas Elite 100 7-on-7 Sunday. He feels the 7-on-7 helps him with his overall game.

“I would say a lot,” Jointer said. “Just being competitive playing against some of the top linebackers and DBs in the nation. Competition always makes you better.”

Jointer talked about the time from when he went public with his commitment to now and how it’s opened things up for him.

“Definitely, the state of Arkansas loves real,” Jointer said. “I’ve been locked in on school ball since I know where I’m going to school and everything. The coaches (at Arkansas) still recruiting me hardest as if I’m not committed. So everything has been going good.”

Jointer has focused on his team at Parkview, but he’s also one of the more active recruiters among the recruits. He and other commitments immediately went to work on Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo and flipped him from Florida State. Jointer isn’t finished working on getting the other top talent in Arkansas and elsewhere to Fayetteville.

“I’ve got to say I know a lot of alumni that played football,” Jointer said. “The things they told me about life after football. Once you are a Razorback they’re always going to take care of you. It’s forever home to you.”

Another example of Jointer’s recruiting was Missouri defensive tackle grad transfer Markell Utsey who recently committed to the Hogs. Utsey is a former Parkview standout as well.

“When I seen that Markell jumped into the transfer portal,” Jointer said. “When I was in ninth grade Markell always came back home from Mizzou working out at night in our high school facility. Once I saw he hit the portal I automatically hit Coach Pitt (Sam Pittman) up and said, ‘Hey we’ve got to get big brother home and boom it happened.'”

On April 21, Jointer surprised some people when he announced he would take an official visit to Kansas State in June. He talked about if he was still solidly committed to the Hogs.

“Yes sir, I might take visits to other places,” Jointer said. “It would be really hard for them to change my mind. You only get to be a recruit once.

“Our class at Arkansas is really coming together. Just closing in on the in-state guys. Got to start at home. Once we close in on all the in-state guys we can get guys from out of state.”

As far as the 7-on-7 football, Jointer obviously gets to catch the football more than he does at Parkview.

“You know it’s fun,” Jointer said with his wide smile. “Just out here. I get to feel like a little DK Metcalf or what not. I’m having a little fun out here. Dancing around a little bit. Something to keep me active and compete. A lot of guys commit or get a few stars they are done.”

Jointer chose the Razorbacks over offers from 28 other schools including many of the nation’s top powers.

Click here for his highlights.

Safe to say we the top in the A !!🏁 @arelite7v7 pic.twitter.com/lB7pC6oB3U — James Jointer ➊ (@James1Jointer) April 4, 2021