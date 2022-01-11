Jashon Watkins-Perkins Has Strong Interest in Arkansas, Recruited by Sam Carter

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Memphis defensive back Jashon Watkins-Perkins went into the transfer portal on Saturday and was offered by the Razorbacks on Monday.

On Tuesday, Watkins-Perkins, who played at Nashville (Tenn.) East, talked about the offer from Arkansas.

“I was impressed with the opportunity,” Watkins-Perkins said.

Coming out of Nashville (Tenn.) East he had a Top 9 of Arkansas, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina and UCF. He talks about the interest now where two of his friends are set to enroll at midterm. He is friends with Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis, two defensive backs from Tennessee who inked with the Hogs on Dec. 15.

“Yes sir I am very interested in the program,” Watkins-Perkins said.

Watkins-Perkins said he and Sam Carter are still discussing a visit.

“We are still talking about some things, but we’re trying to get that set up sometime soon,” Watkins-Perkins said.

As far as a position at Arkansas he said the Hogs were talking to him about both cornerback and safety.

“Right now, whatever spot is available at the time,” Watkins-Perkins said. “Some corner, safety and it depends on what’s open.”

Watkins-Perkins played a lot of wide receiver and quarterback at Nashville East. He talked about what he feels are his strengths in the secondary including his 6-foot-4 height.

“I’m very long, rangy and speed,” Watkins-Perkins said. “Things like that. (My height) is a huge advantage.”

Watkins-Perkins said several schools have been in contact since he went into the transfer portal and a decision could be coming soon.

“I was trying to make a decision by Saturday or Sunday, but I’ve still got my options open,” Watkins-Perkins said. “I’m not really sure at the moment. My plan is to enroll at a new school at midterm.”

As a senior at Nashville East in 2018 he did a little bit of everything while helping the team get to 10-2 for the season. He caught 16 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 11 yards out of the Wildcat scoring two touchdowns, On defense, he had 17 tackles, including 14 solo, two interceptions returned 42 yards and eight pass breakups. He also had 18 yards in kick returns.