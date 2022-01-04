Jaxon Player Narrows Choices Down to Five Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player is searching for a new school and on Tuesday announced a Top 5.

Making the list for Player, 6-0, 290, was Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Player was recruited to Tulsa by Jermial Ashley, Arkansas’ defensive line coach. But the Hogs and the others may have their work cut out for them to land Player since he’s from Waco (Texas) Midway. On Monday, Ivan Pace Jr. announced he was transferring to Cincinnati. Pace was from Colerain High School in Cincinnati.

At Tulsa this season, Player played in 13 games. He finished with 49 tackles, 21 solo, 14 for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, seven quarterback hurries. a forced fumble and one recovered.

Prior to the 2021 season, Player played in 28 career games and has 17 starts. He had 83 career tackles, 17 TFLs for -39 yards, three sacks for -6 yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Player also blocked four kicks prior to his senior season, including three field goals and one PAT. He was a returning American Athletic Conference first-team all-league selection.

Was a three-year letterwinner at Waco Midway High School. He helped lead his team to a 15-1 record as a senior and played in the state championship game. Player totaled 136 tackles, including 23 TFLs and nine sacks as a senior. Earned first-team Super Centex honors his senior season. Player was credited with 271 tackles, 47 TFLs, 26 hurries and 18 sacks in his three seasons. He also caused seven fumbles and three recoveries in his career.