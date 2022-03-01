FAYETTEVILLE — Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman Class of 2023 three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes was offered by Arkansas on Monday which held some special significance for him.

Hughes, 6-1, 180, announced the offer on Twitter.

“After a great talk with @Dbowman85 & @coachreed_ark ,I am grateful to say that I have earned an offer from my hometown , The University of Arkansas!!!!”

Hughes was born in Pine Bluff and lived there until he was nine.

“That’s where most of my family are,” Hughes said.

Hughes makes pretty regular trips back to Arkansas to see family.

“I usually go back to Arkansas three times a year to visit,” Hughes said.

Hughes came to a camp at the University of Arkansas last summer where he got work for the coaches and see the facilities.

“They were nice,” Hughes said of the facilities. “They were amazing. That was my first time to see SEC facilities and things like that.”

Some schools and recruiting services consider Hughes an athlete because he’s capable of being a standout on offense as well. Dominique Bowman offered him on Monday and wants him on defense.

“It was a lot to take in,” Hughes said. “I went up there as a receiver and I learned a lot from Coach (Kenny) Guiton. Arkansas is recruiting me to play cornerback.”

Hughes said the offer from Arkansas did hold some special significance due to all his ties to the state.

“It meant a lot especially coming from my hometown,” Hughes said. “Seeing that I could be able to go back and play next to my family and not have to worry about them not being able to watch my games.”

Hughes is nearing 20 scholarship offers. Washington also offered him on Monday. LSU has also offered him from the SEC. Among the others offering are Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Pitt, West Virginia and others. He talked about what he feels he does well on the field to gain so many offers.

“I can shut down one side of the field,” Hughes said. “I’m talented and can cover any receiver you need me to.”

Hughes will include some more stops at the UA among his trips to the state.

“Yes I will definitely be back,” Hughes said.

Hughes talked about the things he’s looking for in a college.

“A great community to go behind me,” Hughes said.

Hughes also added he was impressed with Arkansas’ 9-4 season.

In 2021 while playing for a 12-1 Bishop Gorman team, Hughes had 13 tackles and two pass breakups on defense. On offense, he caught four passes for 103 yards (25.8 per catch) and a touchdown in 10 games.

Click here for highlights.