Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan Still Has Arkansas at Top of His List of Schools, Adding Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep Class of 2021 three-star linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan has Arkansas at the top of his list of schools.

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. Shortly after that the NCAA shut down recruiting visits and schools are holding online classes. Hamilton-Jordan talked about how he is going on training for football during this time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We were supposed to go back on April 3, but now Kansas City is in a lockdown so we don’t go back until April 30,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “Our head coach has this body weight workout so we still workout on a regular daily basis. I may go hit the field with a couple of guys from around the city or go outside and do speed, hill work to keep myself ready and stay in shape.”

When Hamilton-Jordan was at Fayetteville for the Junior Day he declared the Razorbacks at the top of his list of colleges. Where does Arkansas stand three week’s later?

“Arkansas is No. 1 because of the coaching staff,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “I love the coaching staff. I love Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach (Sam) Carter because I’m a linebacker, but they have me playing safety at the University of Arkansas. They said that will get me on the field as soon as possible for now.

“The first day of spring practice they were gonna have four safeties on the field at all times. They said with me coming to Arkansas it’s a high possbility I will start even my freshman year. They see that much talent in me.”

At linebacker in 2019, Hamilton-Jordan finished with 150 tackles, including 18 for loss and five sacks. He holds offers to Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Tulsa, Akron, North Dakota State, Missouri State and Northern Iowa. Hamilton-Jordan talked about his strengths on the field.

“I think, a lot of people tell me and I’m humble about it, but I know when the ball is snapped I know exactly where the ball is gonna go,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “That’s how much film I watch. It’s so easy for me on the game day because I watch so much film. That’s how I ended up having 150 tackles this year. I missed 14 quarters and still had that many tackles. That’s because I knew, I watched film. I know how to get to the ball.

“I’ve been a captain for three years. I put my team in a position so we can all be great. As soon as that ball happens like the guys jumping around saying, ‘I need to get to the tackle first because Jermaine is coming.’ That’s just the competition in me with the guys on the field. I’m gonna compete, but still work as a team. That’s just something in me that I bring to the field. I make my team better also.”

Hamilton-Jordan also talked about an area or two where maybe he needs to improve the most.

“I will say I’m kinda an undersized guy that’s why my recruitment was so slow at first,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “I think that now I’ve bulked up and my game will only improve with me adding muscle. I added 20 pounds and still fast on my feet ever since the season. After bulking up, I would say my coverage work. I think that’s just getting bigger and working on my coverage and then I’ll say my craft will be perfected. And I think Coach Carter is a guy that can do that for me.”

Odom and Carter came from Missouri to Arkansas along with offensive line coach Brad Davis. While Hamilton-Jordan is developing a great relationship with Carter now, it was Odom he knew previously. Odom was the head coach of the Tigers.

“I had a relationship with Coach Odom,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “That would be one of the big reasons if I commit to Arkansas because I had a relationship previously with him being at Mizzou and now him going to Arkansas.”

If something happened and you didn’t go to Arkansas who would be No. 2 on your list?

“Right now I would say that (Arkansas) is really it, but I would say Kansas,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “They have been in the push a lot. They really want me and that’s only 30 minutes away from home. So they treat me well also.”

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

Lincoln College Prep | 816

150 Tkls , 18 Tfls , 5 Scks, 2 Tds

2nd Team All State

1st Team All District

1st Team All Conference

810 Varsity Small Class LB

Hyvee 5⭐️ Athlete Of The Week

2x All Simone Team | 2x IL DPOYhttps://t.co/F5zK5mjrny pic.twitter.com/Cb7B2gOwMl — Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (@_Jermaine36) December 14, 2019