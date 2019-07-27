Jones Twins Give Thoughts on Arkansas’ Cookout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jai and Jalen Jones attended Arkansas’ cookout on Friday with their parents.

The Class of 2021 linebackers from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff are the sons of former Arkansas linebacker J.J. Jones who was from Magnolia. Arkansas offered the pair on June 9, 2018.

As a sophomore, Jai finished with 85 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass breakup. He talked about what he liked at the cookout.

“Most definitely the scavenger hunt we did with the other players,” Jai said. “We actually just went around campus and got to see the whole campus. We did different things with the coaches and that was pretty fun. Being able to talk to other recruits that was a highlight.”

Has it felt more like family each time you come up here?

“Most definitely,” Jai said. “I get the same feeling each time. Just feels at home basically.”

Jalen had 53 tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble as a sophomore. He also talked about the cookout.

“Today was very entertaining,” Jalen said. “We got to kick our feet back, relax, enjoy being around the other players, focus on the program. The scavenger hunt was real fun. We didn’t have to worry about athletic ability today. It was more having fun and getting to know everybody, so I liked that a lot.”

Jalen also talked about how it is to come back and visit Arkansas.

“It brings back old memories,” Jalen said. “Coming up that Hill, I just feel, ‘It’s going to be grind mode. I’m doing it for my dad, my parents, and leaving a legacy.”

Jalen talked about where Arkansas stands for the pair.

“They’re one of our top choices,” Jalen said. “Soon we should be reaching a commitment, but right now we’re focused on football season. In two weeks we get in pads, then a scrimmage after that, then the first game is in like three weeks.”

Has Arkansas talked to you and Jalen about how they would use you at linebacker if you came here?

“Not necessarily,” Jai said. “Mainly they know that we’re physical and we like to be very physical. That’s basically how they teach us to be physical. Definitely gonna play middle and inside and just play downhill.”

If the two come to Arkansas they will play for Defensive Coordinator John Chavis.

“I love him,” Chavis said. “I love working with him. A very entertaining guy. We were out here working with him at the camp and he got on us hard, but he taught us a lot. Looking forward to having him as a coach possibly.”

J.J. Jones played at Arkansas from 1996-2000 lettering four years. How much has your dad taught you about playing linebacker?

“My whole life since Little League linebacker has been the position I’ve played,” Jai said. “Just him having NFL and college experience he basically taught us everything we know today.”

Jalen is ready for the 2019 season. He talked about what position he will play this fall.

“This season I’m playing the Nickel position, so I’m getting better at my ball skills, reading guards, triggering and things like that,” Jalen said. “That’s what I focused on this offseason.”

Jai holds offers from schools such as Texas A&M, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Boston College, Georgia, Nebraska, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Utah State, Illinois State, Alabama A&M, Louisiana Tech and Bowling Green in addition to the Hogs.

Jalen has been offered by Boston College, Utah State, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Kansas and Colorado in addition to the Razorbacks.

