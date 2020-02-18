Jonesboro Gains Talented Linebacker Marco Avant for 2020, He and Cornerback Brodie Williams Talk Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the state’s top linebackers in the Class of 2021 has moved from Forrest City to Jonesboro.

Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, was among the recruits that attended Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1. As a junior at Forrest City, Avant had 83 tackles, including 56 solo, 12 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Following the visit to Arkansas he talked about what impressed him the most.

“What impressed me is the coaching staff treats everybody like family,” Avant said. “Like the environment it’s just a family environment.”

While at Arkansas, Avant got to meet Rion Rhoades, the new linebacker coach for the Razorbacks.

“I met with Coach Rhoades in his conference room,” Avant said. “He told me what I need to work on, what I need to improve on and what he looks for in a linebacker.”

Avant is excited to join a Jonesboro program that sends prospects to colleges each year. Avant talked about the strengths he feels he’s bringing to the Jonesboro program including offensive tackle Noah Gatlin and defensive end-linebacker Jashaud Stewart the past two years.

“I feel like my strengths are covering ground and my speed around the edge,” Avant said.

Avant holds offers from Kansas, Illinois State, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Tulane, Memphis, Campbell and Texas Southern. Arkansas and others are showing strong interest.

In addition to Avant, Jonesboro cornerback Brodie Williams, 5-11, 170, also visited Arkansas. He holds an offer from Campbell University. Williams talked about the visit to Arkansas.

“I just loved the coaching environment,” Williams said. “It reminded me of my coaching staff in Jonesboro so I can get used to that. I also like the academics and how they set you up to be successful in life. I just love the coaching staff. I like my cornerback coach, Coach (Sam) Carter.”

Williams, who owns a 3.9 grade-point average, talked about hoping to hear more from Arkansas during the recruiting process.

“I’m very interested in Arkansas,” Williams said.

He talked about his strengths at cornerback as well.

“My one-on-one coverage,” Williams said. “I can tackle real good.”

As a junior, Williams finished with 41 tackles, including 27 solo, one quarterback hurry and five pass breakups. As a kick returner, Williams had 15 returns for 366 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He could be adding more duties this fall.

“This year I’m probably going to be playing both ways,” Williams said. “I’m on special teams, kick returns and punt returns back.”

Click here for Marco Avant’s highlights.

Click here for Brodie Williams’ highlights.

