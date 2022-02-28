FAYETTEVILLE — When Georgia Tech grad transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck entered the transfer portal on Feb. 19 the Razorbacks were the first school to offer him.

Now the Razorbacks will be the first to host him for an official visit. Domineck told this reporter on Feb. 23 in an interview he planned to take an official visit to Arkansas March 4-6. But at that time Domineck wanted it left out of the story because other schools pressuring him trying to get him to visit their school instead of Arkansas this weekend. But Domineck went public with the visit today on Twitter when he has asked about the Arkansas weather.

“Hey Arkansas,, what’s the weather like this weekend? Need to pack for my OV with @RazorbackFB this weekend. lmk sum @RazorbackFBRec.”

Domineck has been impressed with Arkansas and likes what they have to offer.

“The Arkansas offer definitely is huge to me, definitely huge,” Domineck said. “Because they offer everything I would really want in a program. They play in SEC Football first off football wise. So that’s amazing. They have a great Kinesiology and Exercise Science program which I really want to get into, get my undergrad and work it. Start my own PT (Physical Therapy) school when I’m done with college and football whenever that is.

“The coaches are definitely wholesome, they’re definitely friendly to me and definitely know what they are talking about. They have some experience with them. They were talking to me about just how they see me fitting into football and the atmosphere of the whole program and things like that. It has been a real process and I’m definitely trying to take a visit out there.”

Domineck is now up to 20 offers. In addition to Arkansas, Domineck has gained offers from Auburn, UCF, USF, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Buffalo, Tennessee State, Penn State, UConn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Alcorn State, Kansas, Tulane, Nebraska and UAB.

Domineck was playing with Georgia Tech this season as a redshirt junior. He finished with 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one returned 70 yards for a touchdown. At Georgia Tech, Domineck has 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass breakups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two returned for touchdowns.

As far as a timetable, Domineck talked about going through the recruiting process and then getting prepared for his new school.

“I actually plan on taking officials over the months of March and April,” Domineck said. “And I definitely want to be committed somewhere by March or at the latest May 1. That way I can get up on campus when they start whether that be in May or June.”

