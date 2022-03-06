FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is still searching to add some talented players in the Class of 2022 and one of the best was in Fayetteville for an official visit this weekend.

Georgia Tech grad transfer Jordan Domineck, 6-3, 253, used his first official visit to see Arkansas. He was impressed with what he saw.

“I definitely enjoyed it,” Domineck said. “I was able to see like the whole vibe and culture of this place for real. This place is something special. The fan support is unlike anything I’ve ever seen for real. I was able to talk to the coaches. They showed me definitely a lot that I could do on the academic side as well on the football side. They truly made it a need for me. They made me feel accepted and wanted. I enjoyed that entire visit. It was nice meeting all the coaches.”

Domineck would fill a need for the Hogs on the defensive line. At Georgia Tech this season, Domineck had 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered fumble for a touchdown.

As far as the visit, were the facilities better than you thought they would be?

“Yes it was a lot better than I thought it would be honestly,” Domineck said. “I went online and saw just to see it. Nothing really beats seeing it in real person like a real deal. Seeing like the whole stadium, seeing the facilities they have and seeing the school it itself. The vibe and atmosphere. It’s just something different.”

This was the first official visit for you, but where you at in process and timeline?

“I don’t really have a strict timeline,” Domineck said. “I do want to be committed somewhere and signed before May 1 so that way I’m able to go into the school that first semester. But as far as timeline right now I don’t really have anything too set. I’ve only got one other official visit set up, but other than that I’m just relaxing. Enjoying my time. Definitely have a lot to deliberate about after this visit with Arkansas too. I can’t wait to go home and talk about that and see what happens after that.”

Who is that other visit?

“Auburn, on the 18th,” Domineck said.

You have offers to schools all over the country, but your father played at Florida and the first two official visits are to SEC schools. So, it is important for you to play in the SEC?

“I would like to stay in the SEC,” Domineck said. “Like I said, it’s top-tier ball, top-tier football, great programs, but I wouldn’t say it’s a need. I do want to stay in the SEC and it’d definitely be a great opportunity, but it’s not necessarily a need. I just need to go somewhere that really, truly feels like home.”

Deke Adams, Arkansas’ new defensive line coach, made a good impression on Domineck as well.

“He’s an amazing coach,” Domineck said. “He knows a couple of my coaches back at Tech. They told me a lot about him. I have huge respect for him. The man definitely knows what he’s doing. He’s a seasoned veteran when it comes to the game. He’s been coaching for a long time, honestly. So, if I were to come here, it’d definitely be beneficial to be under Coach Deke Adams and everybody else on the coaching staff.”

Domineck’s player host was Taurean Carter, who also celebrated a birthday while hosting this key recruit.

“That boy turned 21 so we just went out, enjoyed it and lived a little,” Domineck said. “Went out to the frats, just saw what there was to see around Arkansas. Enjoying the whole vibe and everything. I enjoyed it, and since it was his birthday we had to turn up.”

