FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited.

Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer.

“Well, it kind of meant a lot to me really because it was just shocking,” Louie said. “It was just shocking because that’s a really big SEC school that offered me. One of the biggest colleges offered me and kind of like shocked me and surprised. They saw my potential and skill-set to give me an offer.”

Jimmy Smith is the running back coach at Arkansas and was a legendary high school coach in The Peach State before going into coaching at the college level.

“Me and him are having a great connection,” Louie said. “He’s a pretty good guy. He’s a real good guy who can’t wait to get me up there on campus.”

As far as college visits including Arkansas, Louie is nearing the time he will set some dates.

“We’ll be scheduling when spring is over,” Louie said. “Our spring game is next Thursday and I’m waiting for that to over with so I can get all the dates and stuff set.”

As far as why 11 schools have offered him, Louie talked about what he feels are his strengths and also where he needs to maybe improve some.

“I’m basically like a dual threat at running back,” Louie said. “I can catch, I can run and then also they are looking at me special teams wise. I’m a good kick returner.

“I can’t say there’s nothing I can’t improve on. Really just me getting faster. That’s really about it. I’m good at knowing the plays and remembering the plays.”

As a junior, Louie rushed 76 times for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns, caught 54 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 18 kickoffs with four going for touchdowns.

In addition to Arkansas, Louie has offers to Georgia Tech, UCF, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Louisville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Western Kentucky. Louie talked about what he is looking for in a college.

“I’m looking at either business or sports medicine,” Louie said.

Louie said he didn’t have like a dream school growing up and entered the recruiting process with an open mind.

“Not really,” Louie said. “I just kind of looked at everybody because I had that mentality and dream that I can play for that school when I get older in the future. I didn’t have one I just watched. I watched offenses and pushed myself to get better as I get older.”

Being from Alabama and Georgia, Louie is obviously very aware of SEC Football.

“That would actually be big for me,” Louie said of playing in the SEC.

Click here for highlights.