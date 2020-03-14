Jordan Mills Among State’s Top Sophomores

FAYETTEVILLE — Hot Springs Lakeside Class of 2022 quarterback Jordan Mills was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Junior Day on March 7.

Mills, 6-4, 209, is among the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2022 in the state. Following the visit, Mills talked about how it went for him.

“It was a lot of fun,” Mills said. “I got to enjoy my time here. I got to meet some new coaches and had a great time.”

What was the highlight?

“Definitely trying on all the gear and stuff,” Mills said.

Mills, like all the other recruits, is getting to meet the new coaches at Arkansas and also start building a relationship.

“Trying to meet them and get to know them a little bit,” Mills said. “Tell them what school we’re going to and stuff like that.”

Mills said he grew up rooting for the Razorbacks. He was asked what it would mean to get a chance to be at Arkansas?

“A lot,” Mills said. “It would be amazing. It would be pretty much the highlight of my life.”

Mills led the junior high team to undefeated conference championships in 2017 and 2018.

