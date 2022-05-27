FAYETTEVILLE — College of the Canyons (Calif.) Class of 2022 defensive tackle Taylor Lewis took an official visit to Arkansas beginning on Wednesday while concluding Friday.

Lewis, 6-3, 300, loved what he saw at Arkansas and talked about how the visit went for him.

“The visit was smooth,” Lewis said. “I can see myself playing here. Everything was better than I thought it would be. It was a real smooth visit.”

As far as the highlight was there one particular thing?

“The stadium for sure,” Lewis said. “That stadium is huge. I’ve never been in anything like that. I almost got emotional going out there for real.”

He graduates from junior college on June 4. How close are you to a decision?

“Real close, a few days away,” Lewis said.

Taylor said he can see himself in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, when it’s packed and playing the Bearcats.

“Yes most definitely,” Lewis said. “Alabama and all of them.”

His player host was Isaiah Nichols along with Jordan Domineck and Terry Hampton. He visited Oregon State and Washington State prior to Arkansas. Was considering visits to Missouri and Nebraska, but those aren’t going to happen now.

“No, I don’t have any set up,” Lewis said. “I might be done with that.”

One reason he fell in love with Arkansas was the coaches. Deke Adams, in particular, made a very favorable impression on him

“Learning from Coach Adams I feel that’s going to benefit me because the kind of guy he is,” Lewis said. “He’s a family man first. He puts his wife and everything he’s got going as a priority. He also cares about his players too and that speaks volumes. Especially at this level with coaches. You don’t get that a lot. It’s a business, but you’ve still got to care about your players. I feel he’s going to develop me a lot and make me better than I was before I came here.”

Lewis played six games in 2021. He finished with 18 tackles, seven solo, 1.5 for loss and a pass breakup. He talked about what he feels are his strengths.

“I feel like my strengths are my run stopping, my motor, my agility and my get off,” Lewis said. “I use my hands well. I’m violent and I’m disruptive in the backfield.”

The former Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy standout isn’t counting offers, but he has a long list of them. Lewis has offers from Arkansas, Washington State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Auburn, Akron, Arkansas State, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Montana State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, Kent State, Hawaii, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Colorado State, Buffalo and Alabama State.

Click here for highlights.