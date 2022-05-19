FAYETTEVILLE — College of the Canyons (Calif.) Class of 2022 defensive tackle Taylor Lewis has narrowed his list of offers down to four schools with Arkansas set to get an official visit.

Lewis, 6-3, 295, will be at Arkansas May 25-27 for an official visit. He will head to Oregon State this weekend and also plans to visit Missouri and Nebraska. He visited Washington State back in January. Arkansas offered him on May 15. That was an offer that pleased Lewis.

“It was pretty big,” Lewis said. “It was another SEC offer and it’s a defense I will I can fit in. So it was pretty big.”

Lewis is nearing his graduation date and then he will head to his new school and prepare for this fall.

“I will graduate on June 4 so I should be done by then,” Lewis said. “I will have two years left.”

For Lewis it’s not about offers, he has several, but more about finding the right fit for the next two years.

“I don’t count offers,” Lewis said. “I don’t really get into that kind of stuff.”

After Oregon State and Arkansas visits are finished he will take two more and then make a decision.

“I will visit Missouri and Nebraska,” Lewis said. “I’ve got to make a choice.”

Lewis talked about what he’s looking for on his official visit to Arkansas and also what he already knows about the school and area.

“I think Fayetteville was voted best city in the SEC,” Lewis said. “I know the program had a very successful season last year and turned a lot of things around. They are a Top 25 school in the nation.”

Sam Pittman and Deke Adams have made a very favorable impression on Lewis.

“To start off, Coach Sam Pittman is a down to earth guy,” Lewis said. “We spent about 30 minutes on the phone. He’s very genuine. The D-line coach Deke Adams is my main guy. He’s pretty much the type of coach I need. He never presses me to do anything. He’s not forcing me to come. He let me know how much they want me and giving me my space to make my decision. But at the same time letting me know how much I’m wanted there. He’s also a family man and that’s why I’m so intrigued with Arkansas.”

Lewis played six games in 2021. He finished with 18 tackles, seven solo, 1.5 for loss and a pass breakup. He talked about what he feels are his strengths.

“I feel like my strengths are my run stopping, my motor, my agility and my get off,” Lewis said. “I use my hands well. I’m violent and I’m disruptive in the backfield.”

The former Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy standout isn’t counting offers, but he has a long list of them. In addition to the five schools he has or will visit, Lewis has offers from Auburn, Akron, Arkansas State, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Montana State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, Kent State, Hawaii, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Colorado State, Buffalo and Alabama State.

