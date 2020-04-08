Junior College Defensive Tackle Isaiah Coe Now has 10 Offers Including Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa Western Community College Class of 2021 three-star defensive tackle Isaiah Coe is now up to 10 offers.

Coe, 6-3, 310, was offered by Arkansas on March 2. He now holds other offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Louisiana, Houston, UCF, Memphis and Liberty. He would have been involved in spring football at Iowa Western if not for the COVID-19. He is now finding other ways to train.

“I’m mostly just doing pushups and situps all day,” Coe said. “I try to get a little jog in around the block as much as I can. Just try to eat right.”

The offer from Arkansas impressed him because it was from a bigger school that obviously recognized his talents early. All his other Power 5 offers have been afer the offer from the Hogs.

“I was honored,” Coe said. “It was my big, first Power 5, SEC offer,” Coe said. “I felt honored they were the first school to believe in me and believe I was able to play on that high of level. I was very honored and humbled that they offered me.”

As a freshman in 2019, the former Homewood (Ill.) Homewood-Flossmoor standout had 37 tackles, including 23 solo, 13 for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Reivers. He talked about what he feels he does well and the things he needs to work on the most.

“I just feel like they are seeing what Arkansas saw,” Coe said. “I’m a good talent. I can play on a high level and be able to hold my own with the best of the best.

“I need to be more flexible. Getting around a block. Just overall just better on my game. There’s nothing ever wrong with getting better. Just to try to work on every part of my game as much as I can to be the best player I can be to the best school that I choose.”

Coe said he plans to get down to visit Arkansas before he makes a decision. Iowa Western was 9-3 in 2019. They defeated Hinds (Miss.) Community College 34-19 in the Graphic Edge Bowl on Sunday, Dec. 8. In that game, Coe had five tackles, four solo, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.