Kaden Henley Commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2022 linebacker Kaden Henley was offered on Wednesday and wasted no time in making a commitment.

Henley, 6-2, 227, committed to Arkansas at 6:30, but went public with it later.

He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about why he chose the Hogs.

“I chose Arkansas because I felt like it was the best spot for me,” Henley said. “I felt like that I was succeed the most as a player and person. I felt comfortable with the coaching staff. I felt like it was a great place and the right place for me.”

How happy were you to get that offer from the Hogs?

“I was excited,” Henley said.

Henley also has offers to New Mexico, Air Force, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Pitt State and Army but it was the Arkansas offer he wanted the most.

“Definitely was a awesome moment and extremely excited to have an opportunity to be a Hog,” Henley said.

As a junior, Henley helped the Saints to the Class 4A state championship. Henley was a standout on both sides of the ball. He finished with 159 tackles, 106 solo, 26 for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a pair of recovered ones, a defensive touchdown, 45 pancake blocks, nine knockdowns graded at 95 percent, 301 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

6’2 225 LB/TE c/o 2022

159 Tackles (106 solo) 26 TFLs 4 Sacks 4 Ints 2 FF 2 FR 1 Defensive TD

45 pancakes 9 knockdowns graded at 95 percent 301 total yards 4 TDS

Defensive Highlights https://t.co/NzO2gaTxL8

Offensive Highlightshttps://t.co/6e02WjXCWi — Kaden Henley (@KadenH_) December 22, 2020

Arkansas’ Commitments

Andrew Chamblee, OT, 6-8, 285, Maumelle

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, DeWitt

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 297, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 227, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 257, Greenland

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview