Kaden Henley Has Big Game to Help Shiloh Christian Advance in State Playoffs With 28-0 Victory Over Malvern

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2022 linebacker Kaden Henley was outstanding on Friday night helping lead the Saints to a 28-0 victory over Malvern in the Class 4A second-round game.

Henley had 13 tackles, nine solo, one for loss, a sack, two interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. He was obviously elated with the team’s performance following the game.

“I feel like we had a great game,” Henley said. “Everyone did their jobs. It helps when that happens. We just played as an all-around group and it was awesome and fun.”

Malvern ran the ball a lot with talented 2023 quarterback Cedric Simmons and their running backs. Henley admitted he loves that type game.

“That’s the funnest games when they run power counter, gap schemes, it’s fun,” Henley said.

Simmons has had some big games, but Henley and the Shiloh defense did a nice job of containing him as much as possible.

“We felt like we had a good scheme and it turned out great and it had fun,” Henley said.

One thing that helped the Saints prepare for Malvern and Simmons was going against Eli Wisdom each day in practice. Wisdom, like Simmons, is an athletic 2023 quarterback.

“Yes sir, Wisdom is a great athlete and can throw the football,” Henley said. “It’s awesome having him on team because we have a great guy to practice against and a great guy to play corner.”

The Saints are now 11-1 and will be at home again Friday to host Dumas. The Bobcats defeated Gosnell 36-30 with Class of 2021 running back Kylin James had 24 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns while 2021 defensive end Jon Stanley Hill had 13 tackles, including six for loss. How far can the Saints go this year after finishing runner-up in 2019?

“We think we’re gonna win a state championship,” Henley said. “That’s what we want to do and that has been our goal ever since this summer.”

Henley doesn’t have any offers at this time, but those will come as colleges see his performances each Friday night.

“I want to play college football,” Henley said. “I love Arkansas and what they’re doing right now. I coach coach (Barry) Odom he’s doing a great job.”

Henley took an interception back 32 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter that allowed the Saints to go up 21-0 and have a little breathing room.

“It felt good to get a touchdown on defense,” Henley said.

Henley and the Saints defeated DeWitt 48-12 in the first round of the playoffs.