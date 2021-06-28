Kaden Henley Has Huge Week at Arkansas, Wins 7-on-7 and Official Visit

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian three-star linebacker Kaden Henley spent a lot of time at the University of Arkansas this week, but it was well worth the effort.

Henley, 6-2, 225, and the Saints won the 7-on-7 Tournament at Sam Pittman’s Camp on Thursday and then he took an official visit over the weekend. He talked about the visit.

“It went well,” Henley said. “I had a lot of fun, met some great people. It couldn’t have gone better.”

Henley and the Saints went 6-0 during the 7-on-7 tournament.

“We matched routes really well and we tried to do the little things right to put us ahead of our opponent and a lot of times we do,” Henley said.

Former Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard was his player host on his visit. Woodard was a true freshman in 2020.

“He is a lot like me,” Henley said. “He is a great dude and just a great guy to be around. He took care of me.”

What was some of the things you got to see on your visit?

“They showed us everything,” Henley said. “In the training room, they showed us that when we squat down, it shows us the ankle stability and things like that.”

Henley gave a high mark to the coaches at Arkansas when he committed and feels even stronger about that now.

“It is the same thing that I thought – they are a very genuine staff,” Henley said. “What they say is what they do and they went over that in their presentations. It is very obvious that what they say they are going to do, they do.”

Henley was offered by Arkansas’ Michael Scherer and Pittman on March 10. He committed the same day. So when he got to put on the Arkansas jersey during the visit it was special for him.

“It is special when you play for your state and go out there and represent it,” Henley said.

Extremely blessed and fortunate to be in this situation with these guys pic.twitter.com/6FnZc9zTN8 — Kaden Henley (@KadenH_) June 27, 2021

The two-week dead period starts now. What will you do during that time?

“The next two weeks are considered a dead period so we are not allowed to go to (school) facilities at all,” Henley said. “So I have got to find some operational weight room and a youth football field to go get some work in.

“I will get a chance to sleep in some more.”