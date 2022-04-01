FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer and his father Adam spent Thursday afternoon at Arkansas’ fifth spring football practice.

Archer, 6-1, 187, isn’t your normal Class of 2026 football prospect. He already has offers from Arkansas, Missouri and Michigan and is very worthy of each of those and more. Following the visit Archer talked about how it went.

“It was awesome,” Archer said. “All the coaches were talking to me. Everybody was nice, everybody was talking. I got a picture with James Jointer, KJ Jefferson, Kendal Briles and (Sam) Pittman. All of them.”

Archer has visited Arkansas previously and attended the Razorbacks victory over Texas last season. He was offered by Arkansas on Sept. 14. He enjoyed watching Briles and the coaching staff work with Jefferson and the other quarterbacks.

“It’s awesome,” Archer said. “They do a bunch of drills where that are not just going through it they all four of them try to make it competitive for each other. They’re trying to get better every single rep and I love that Coach Briles is so into the practice. He’s not being lazy. He’s trying to get his quarterbacks better every rep.”

Archer is impressed with Jefferson and how he helped lead to the Razorbacks to a 9-4 season in 2021 that included him getting MVP at the Outback Bowl.

“He’s awesome,” Archer said. “He’s a big fellow. He runs a lot. He can throw deep. He’s a good guy.”

Archer has seen some players from Greenwood come to Arkansas and excel with outstanding careers. That and being from inside the state has him loving the Razorbacks offered him early on.

“All the people around it are so into it,” Archer said. “The culture is amazing. The school and everybody has bought into everything they are doing. They’re trying to build the program back up. Its awesome. It’s my home state. I love it.”

The 9-4 season showed Archer that Pittman, Briles and the Hogs are heading in the right direction after some seasons prior to this staff that were lackluster.

“Them turning around the program,” Archer said. “If I can go to Arkansas I want to go to Arkansas. It’s my home state. The program is going uphill right now. Coming off some losing seasons then going 9-4 Coach Pittman is doing an amazing (job) with the program. Kendal Briles, Barry Odom and they are doing awesome. If I can stay in my home town and the program doing good that would be awesome.”

A couple of former Razorbacks stand out to Archer including former Greenwood great wide receiver Drew Morgan who had a great career in Fayetteville.

“Drew Morgan was a Greenwood-raised kid,” Archer said. “I was a little young, but he’s one who has came back around and helped. Alex Collins, one game I came to Arkansas he went off. Now he’s switching the teams in the league. I’m keeping up with him and that’s pretty cool.”

