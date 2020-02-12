Kendal Briles Talks Relationship with Malik Hornsby, More

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the key additions to Arkansas’ class this past Wednesday was the public commitment and signing of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby.

Hornsby credited his relationship with Kendal Briles, Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, for one of the reasons he chose the Hogs. Briles talked about that relationship.

“I think relationships in recruiting is just huge,” Briles said. “A lot of people tell people different things. If you get a relationship with somebody then they know who you are. You don’t have to fake it. I was able to form a relationship with Malik in 2018. That relationship carried on and I get the Arkansas job, we needed a quarterback and I was able to get him here and show him what we had to offer.”

As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hornsby talked about his relationship with Briles.

“That relationship means a lot,” Hornsby said. “As everyone knows, Coach Briles has been recruiting me since I was a freshman and he was at UH. I’ve been the quarterback he’s wanted for the longest.”

Sam Pittman also talked about Briles’ relationship with Hornsby.

“He was the guy that we wanted you know,” Pittman said. “He’s the guy we went after. He had a great relationship with Coach Briles and Kendal did a great job of recruiting him, and has for a long time. But there’s a guy who can throw it and run it and certainly would be ideal for the type of offense that Kendal is planning on running.”

Briles and Arkansas also added Florida grad transfer Feleipe Franks. At Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. Briles was pleased to get Franks.

“It’s huge having a guy that has experience and has done it at a high level,” Briles said. “To have him here and get him on campus to be able to go through spring ball is huge and so valuable. We’re really blessed to have him. Feleipe is a great person and I’m honored to be able to coach him.”

In addition to the quarterbacks including the three returning from 2019, Briles’ first offense will have running back Rakeem Boyd, the three starting wide receivers and four starters on the offensive line returning. How good can the offense be?

“I don’t know,” Briles said. “You never know until you get out there in the fire with them. You go in there thinking you definitely want to be successful. That’s our plan. We’ll be upset if we’re not, but we’re playing some really good defenses.

“We’ve just got to be us. Get out there, see what we’ve got and make sure we’re putting our guys in best position to be successful.”

