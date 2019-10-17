Key Games Around Arkansas on Friday Involving Razorback Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The football weather many have hoped for is definitely in the state now.

This week’s schedule of games involving players with Arkansas offers is another impressive one.

Here’s a look at the games involving Arkansas commitments and recruits with offers. The rankings are from Fearless Friday’s Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.

Fort Smith Southside (1-5) at No. 1 Bryant (6-0) — Bryant has mercy ruled each of its opponents this fall. The defending state champions in Class 7A have linebacker Catrell Wallace, who is committed to the Hogs. But the talent runs even much deeper than that. Class of 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter is committed to Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks, running back Ahmad Adams is headed to Arkansas State and safety Tamuarion Wilson is pledged to UCA. Wide receiver Jake Meaders and many others will be playing at the next level as well. Southside has an interesting prospect in Class of 2021 defensive tackle Shawn Rogers.

No. 7 Conway (4-2) at Fort Smith Northside (2-4) — Class of 2021 quarterback-athlete Dreyden Norwood and his teammates will be trying to break a losing streak that has reached two now. Norwood holds offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Conway offensive tackle Robert Scott is committed to Ole Miss.

West Memphis (2-4) at No. 4 (Class 6A) Jonesboro (5-1) — Jonesboro is led by defensive end Jashaud Stewart who is committed to the Hogs. Stewart is having a great senior season. He has 57 tackles, including 42 solo, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. Class of 2021 quarterback Cross Jumper, who is committed to play baseball at Tennessee, has passed for 927 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 315 and three more scores. West Memphis offensive lineman Chris Morris is committed to Texas A&M and linebacker Kendarrius Moore is headed to Tulane.

No. 3 (Class 4A) Joe T. Robinson (5-1) at Malvern (3-3) — The Senators are coming off a brutal two-game stretch that saw them face Arkadelphia and Nashville in back-to-back weeks. They lost to the Badgers but beat the Scrappers. Joe T. will have to avoid a let down against Malvern. Class of 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris is one of the top recruits in Arkansas in any classification. The Senators also have 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston, 2021 running back-defensive back Hunter Smith, 2020 linebacker J.T. Towers, 2020 wide receiver P.J. Hall, 2021 defensive end D.J. Withers and 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr.. Malvern has 2020 offensive lineman Jason Lambel. The Leopards have a freshman quarterback Cedric Simmons who completed 7-13 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 130 yards and three more scores in last week’s 45-14 win at Ashdown. Simmons, 6-2, 180, is someone to watch for the future.

Little Rock Fair (0-6) at No. 5 (Class 5A) Maumelle (5-1) — Maumelle lost its first game of the season last week to Pulaski Academy. Class of 2022 offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee holds offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, TCU and Oklahoma State. This game will be a rout.

No. 5 (Class 2A) Hazen (4-1) at Clarendon (2-3) — Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll is committed to Arkansas. Toll and his teammates lost to Des Arc last week and will be tested again this game. Toll had nine tackles including three for loss last week. Toll has 27 tackles including 15 for loss and a sack on the season.



