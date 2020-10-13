Key Games Around State on Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — The conference season has kicked in for teams around Arkansas and the competition continues to get better each week.

While COVID has caused some games to get canceled and forced many of the teams to play short-handed at times it’s still been a productive season thus far.

Here’s a look at the games scheduled, as of now, for Friday night. Remember with it being 2020 and amid a pandemic teams have canceled and rescheduled other games as late as Thursday this fall. Nothing else about 2020 has been close to normal so you wouldn’t expect anything differently with high school football.

These are games involving prospects with Razorback offers.

Jonesboro (3-2) at West Memphis (2-4)

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, is committed to the Hogs. Jonesboro is coming off a narrow win over Pine Bluff last week when Avant had 12 tackles.

Little Rock Parkview (3-1) at Van Buren (3-3)

Little Rock Parkview is led by quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201. Tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, is still out following knee surgery. The Pointers are coached by former Hog Crosby Tuck. Rogers and Outley are committed to the Hogs for 2021 while Jointer has several offers including one from Arkansas.

Nashville (4-1) at Ashdown (5-1)

The Scrappers defeated Joe T. Robinson 36-35 last Friday night. Ashdown dropped its first game of the season at Malvern losing to 2023 quarterback Cedric Simmons. Ashdown has 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205, who holds offers including one from the Razorbacks.

Malvern (4-2) at Joe T. Robinson (3-3)

Don’t let Joe T.’s record fool you. They are very, very talented. They have lost to Pulaski Academy and Nashville in the state as well as a squad from Texas that almost beat Bryant. They were missing some key starters against both Nashville and Trinity Christian. Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, is very talented and holds a long list of offers including Arkansas. Quarterback Buddy Gaston can keep the Senators in a game. Malvern counters with Simmons at quarterback. Against Ashdown, he was 21 of 27 passing for 258 yards and four touchdowns and ran 12 times for 104 yards.

Warren (2-3) at DeWitt (2-2)

Nothing explains how crazy this season is more than DeWitt at Crossett this past Thursday night. They were warming up preparing to play when Crossett canceled. Later Thursday night the Dragons got a game with Blytheville. It has been that kind of season. DeWitt Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, is committed to the Hogs.

Fort Smith Northside (4-1) at Conway (3-2)

Northside’s Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, has an offer from Arkansas and others, but is committed to Texas A&M. Conway has one of Arkansas’ best-kept secrets in offensive tackle Jadyen Williams, 6-6, 265. He started the season at tight end, but moved to the line. Missouri recently offered him and the Hogs are also interested as are others. One to watch.

Fayetteville (1-4) at Bentonville (6-0)

This is usually one of the best games in the state between two of the better teams. But Fayetteville has fallen on some hard times this season. They have two 2022 recruits being offered by Arkansas and schools. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, are having very good seasons. Bentonville has some good talent including senior linebacker Cole Joyce, 6-0, 220, who is committed to UCF.

Batesville (4-2) at Wynne (6-0)

This actually may be the best game in the state this Friday. These two teams have a great history playing each other. Wynne is led by offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, who is a future Razorback. He was the first commitment in the Class of 2021 and is Hogville.net’s No. 1 player in the Class of 2021 in Arkansas.

Greenland (4-2) at Lavaca (0-4)

Greenland is led by Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250. He is committed to Arkansas. He has the size and talent to make a big impact in college.

Clarendon (4-1) at Hazen (2-3)

Class of 2022 all-everything Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, does it all for Clarendon. Their only loss of the season was to No. 1 Fordyce who is the defending Class 2A state champion. Hazen has dominated this series lately, but look for that to change on Friday with McAdoo almost unstoppable on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville (2-4) at Beebe (1-3)

Class of 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, holds an offer from the Hogs. Defensive lineman Tyas Martin, 6-4, 315, is committed to Colorado. The pair will try to lead their team past Beebe on Friday.

Maumelle (2-2) with the 2022 pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, are canceled again this week.