Kirk’s Korner: Arkansas Will Cure Linebacker Depth Issue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has added two linebackers to the Class of 2020 this week and they aren’t finished adding at that position.

Arkansas dipped into Tennessee this week to add Memphis Whitehaven four-star Martavius French and Knoxville West three-star Drew Francis. They beat Purdue and others to get Francis and then outlasted LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, Florida and others for French.

With 14 commitments in the Class of 2020, it’s still possible Arkansas adds 2-3 more linebackers. They need them because the team currently only has nine scholarship linebackers.

Chad Morris and his staff will fix the depth numbers at linebacker just as they did on both lines in the Class of 2019. Since only De’Jon Harris is a senior the Razorbacks should fix the linebacker numbers if they add 4-5 in this class.

Among the top candidates to go with French and Francis are Memphis Whitehaven’s Bryson Eason, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland’s Aaron Moore and Bryant’s Catrell Wallace. All three along with French will be at Arkansas’ cookout on Friday.

Arkansas will also have some talented 2021 linebackers in Fayetteville on Friday. Among them are Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff’s pair of Jalen and Jai Jones, Bentonville’s Cole Joyce and Texarkana (Texas) Texas High’s Clayton Smith. The Jones’ father, J.J., played for the Razorbacks lettering from 1996-98 and then 2000. He was from Magnolia.

Arkansas’ current roster of scholarship linebackers:

De’Jon Harris, Senior

Deon Edwards, Junior

D’Vone McClure, Junior

Hayden Henry, Junior

Grant Morgan, Junior

Giovanni LaFrance, Junior

Bumper Pool, Sophomore

Andrew Parker, Redshirt Freshman

Zach Zimos, Freshman