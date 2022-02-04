FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was 9-4 in 2021 and now as 2022 season approaches the question is will the Hogs fall back in the standings?

The Razorbacks will face a harder non- conference schedule this fall than they did in 2021. The Hogs faced Texas, Rice and Georgia Southern in Fayetteville along with UAPB in Little Rock. Even the biggest doubters with Arkansas Football predicted three wins among those four teams. The Hogs defeated all four.

This fall, the Hogs will open the season hosting Cincinnati in Fayetteville. After opening the SEC schedule the following weekend the Hogs will then play host to Missouri State and former head coach Bobby Petrino. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Hogs will head to Utah to take on BYU. Liberty comes to Fayetteville on Nov. 5.

None of the non-conference opponents in 2021 finished with a winning record. Rice (4-8), Texas (5-7), Georgia Southern (3-9) and UAPB (2-9) all struggled. The script is completely flipped in 2022 with each of the four teams coming off winning seasons. Cincinnati (13-1) obviously made the four-team playoff. BYU (10-3), Missouri State (8-4) and Liberty (8-5) also had very positive seasons. Petrino and Missouri State only fell to Oklahoma State 23-16.

The four SEC games in Fayetteville this season are South Carolina, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss. The Hogs will face Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium with the Aggies designated as the home team this fall. The Hogs will travel to Mississippi State, Auburn and Missouri. Having South Carolina replace Georgia is an obvious boost.

So does all this mean the Hogs will slip back to an also ran in the SEC? The answer is no. The transfer portal has changed college football and if used wisely it can be a great tool to avoid rebuilds.

Eric Musselman has used it as well as any coach in the nation and Sam Pittman likewise has done an outstanding job with the portal.

In the past, if Arkansas lost Treylon Burks early to the NFL they would have had to go to the junior colleges to try and find an older wide receiver to replace him. The Hogs and everyone else hit on some junior college players and missed on others. This year to replace Burks they went to OU and got former five-star Jaden Haselwood who led the Sooners with 39 receptions. How well Haselwood does at Arkansas will be determined in time, but the chances the Hogs replaced Burks as good as possible is likely.

Dwight McGlothern coming over from LSU should be a very good replacement for Montaric Brown at cornerback. McGlothern is a 6-foot-2 cornerback who was a four-star in high school. The Hogs lost two safeties to LSU and brought in Latavious Brini from Georgia. Brini started 11 games for the national champions. He and the return of Jalen Catalon should allow the Hogs to be strong at safety when others such as Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson, Malik Chavis, Jacorrei Turner and others are factored in.

Landon Jackson comes over from LSU and is another former four-star recruit. At 6-foot-7, 273-pounds Jackson can be a force for Deke Adams on the defensive line.

Arkansas also made another great move with the portal and landed former five-star linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama. Sanders started some games, but then was injured and played off the bench after that. But was a very good defensive addition to the team.

Arkansas obviously got Bumper Pool to bypass the 2022 NFL Draft and return to Arkansas for another season. The losses of Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan sting at linebacker, but Chris Paul Jr. and very talented walk-on Jackson Woodard seem to be ready for an increased workload.

The Hogs still have three scholarships remaining that very well could go to players from the portal. It would seem the defensive line and linebacker would possibly be where some new additions are added.

One thing to remember too with the 2022 Hogs is Pittman was able to redshirt many in the Class of 2021. Cameron Ball for instance is someone who could really be a key addition on the defensive line. He was a recruiting prize in the class, but many have forgotten about him now.

While the Razorbacks did suffer some big losses and the non-conference schedule is obviously harder, but don’t look for the Hogs to fall back on the times they were at the bottom of the SEC West standings.