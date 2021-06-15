Linebacker Everett Roussaw Turns Heads at Camp, Earns Offer From Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — There was a large group of athletes from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School at Arkansas on Monday participating in a football camp.

Among the campers was Class of 2023 linebacker Everett Roussaw, 6-2, 215, who earned a scholarship offer from Michael Scherer and the Hogs. Following the camp Roussaw talked about how it went for him.

“I learned a lot of stuff I will definitely go home and work on,” Rousseau said. “I feel like I’ve built a relationship with the coaches.”

Something else Rousseau can go home with is an offer from the Razorbacks who joined Mississippi State and Central Florida in offering him.

#AGTG After a Great Camp Blessed to Receive an Offer From The University Of Arkansas 🐗🔴 #OneRazorback #woopig pic.twitter.com/QzbzmekcBN — Everett Roussaw,Jr (@roussaw_jr) June 14, 2021

Rousseau talked about what he likes about Arkansas.

“I love Arkansas,” Rousseau said. “I feel like it’s a very welcoming environment and I love the coaches and how they’re very active in showing us the right way as well as tell us.”

He worked with Scherer at the camp and was impressed with who could be his future college coach.

“I love coach Scherer,” Rousseau said. “He taught me something today. Like working on my hips and my leverage and staying low so I can break faster. I feel like I’ll be working on that everyday in the backyard. I’ll go home and work on that most definitely.”

Jimmy Smith is a former assistant and head coach at Cedar Grove. He now coaches the running backs for Sam Pittman.

“I really love coach (Smith),” Rousseau said. “He really paved the way for Cedar Grove kids from Georgia. I really love the coaching staff. They’re building something new and I feel like it’s something special and I would love to be a part of it.

“He’s made a pipeline from Cedar Grove all the way to Arkansas. I feel like he’s doing great things and he’s definitely someone to look up to.”

Smith and Arkansas already have a commitment from Cedar Grove four-star running back Rashod Dubinion. Does that help the Razorbacks with you?

“That’s my buddy,” Rousseau said. “I was just telling him ‘hey, I feel like you made the right decision by coming out here to Arkansas.’ It’s beautiful out here in Arkansas.”