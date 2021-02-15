Linebacker Jordan Crook Making Move to Duncanville Pay Off With College Recruiters, Set For Virtual Visit With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2022 three-star linebacker Jordan Crook moved to Duncanville for his junior season and it’s proving to be a great result for him.

Not only did Crook, 6-0, 225, help Duncanville to a 10-2 record in 2020 and trip to the 6A DI semifinals where they lost to Southlake Carroll 34-27, but he has also pulled in 27 scholarship offers. He finished his junior season with 93 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Crook played his sophomore season at Dallas Bishop Dunne after being with Mansfield Lake Ridge in 2018 as a freshman.

“I feel like I had a very great season,” Crook said. “I want to say the first two or three games coming back from private school I started off a little slow. Once I got into the groove every game I got better each week. I had a great season and close to 100 tackles. So it was a very great season for me I think.”

As far as why the college recruiters are making moves to offer him a scholarship and try to get a commitment, Crook talked about his strengths on the field.

“I feel like the ability to strike and play aggressive and play with versatility,” Crook said. “My size is what sticks out the most. With me being a 225-pound linebacker I feel like I move very well. Just really versatility and the ability to strike and drive and use my body is what shows the most.”

Among the recruiters trying to land Crook is Arkansas’ Michael Scherer who offered him a scholarship on Feb. 9. Scherer has made a very good impression on Crook and has had communication with him.

“A lot,” Crook said. “Coach I can tell he’s real down to earth and honest. He’s a young coach and obviously I like that. He’s somewhat relateable in ways. He hasn’t been away from the game for too long as playing wise. I think that’s key. He was just telling me everything he can do for me at the program and that type of deal and getting on the field early.”

Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool both return at linebacker, but will be gone when Crook arrives if he chooses Arkansas. That would give Crook and other linebackers a chance to definitely make a quick impact.

“Definitely a key,” Crook said. “I plan on making a big impact early no matter where I go.”

Crook has a virtual visit set to Arkansas for Feb. 27. He talked about his expectations for that.

“Try to build a relationship over this time,” Crook said. “I hope on the virtual visit I hope to get on the phone with the head coach and just talk things out. I’ve got a few questions for Coach (Barry) Odom and all those guys.”

Crook talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“A family atmosphere,” Crook said. “Somewhere I can be great. I have expectations of life not only on the field, but off of it. Just looking for a winning program. That’s kind of where my head’s at as far as things I’m looking for in a college.”

At this time, Crook has two SEC offers among his long list. He is aware of how powerful that conference is, but that won’t likely be a big factor in his decision.

“Oh yeah for sure (would like playing in the SEC),” Crook said. “But I haven’t taken too much into consideration of playing in the SEC, but I know the competition of playing in the SEC and what it can do for me as far as developing me and getting me to the NFL and that type of deal. But honestly I haven’t put too much thought. I feel you can really get to the League from wherever you go, but obviously playing in the SEC that”s the biggest you can get. I would definitely be up for that.”

In addition to Arkansas, Crook has offers from Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, Georgia Tech, USC, Illinois State, Oklahoma State, Washington, Baylor, Memphis, Houston, SMU, North Texas, Nebraska, Kansas State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Colorado, Boston College, Washington State, UNLV, Arizona, Texas Tech, Liberty, Southern and Coastal Carolina.

Max Day. 325 bench. 485 squat. pic.twitter.com/Qx1x68uJDR — Jordan Crook (@d1crook) February 9, 2021

Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Arkansas #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/KZ2M6OPgd4 — Jordan Crook (@d1crook) February 9, 2021

The Dallas Morning News' first-team linebackers for the 2020-21 season:



🏆 Aidan Siano, Prosper



🏆 Jordan Crook, Duncanville



🏆 Morice Blackwell, Martin



🏆 Grady Brewer, Rockwall-Heath



Read about their seasons, and more award winners, here: https://t.co/JNry5Vc4QB👈#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/W4pnAmlpcB — SportsDayHS (@SportsDayHS) February 5, 2021