FAYETTEVILLE — Knoxville (Tenn.) West three-star linebacker Drew Francis has opted to decommit from Arkansas.

Francis announced the decision on Twitter Monday.

After conversations with family I’ve decided to decommit from Arkansas and open my recruitment — Drew Francis (@DrewFrancis1015) December 23, 2019

He committed to Arkansas on July 20. He chose Arkansas at the time over Purdue, Western Kentucky, Memphis and Arizona.

Francis, his teammate defensive end Tyrece Edwards and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back Mike Harris didn’t sign early with Arkansas after being previously committed to the former staff.