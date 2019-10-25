Linebacker Sets Official Visit to Arkansas For Nov. 2 Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has added Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland three-star linebacker Aaron Moore to its official visit list for the Mississippi State game.

Moore, 6-2, 220, helped lead his team to a state championship last year and they are 8-0 this season. In the eight games, Moore has 42 tackles, including 22 solo, 10.5 for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, one recovered fumble and blocked a kick.

Excited to be in Fayetteville for my Offical visit Nov 2 #WPS🐗 — Aaron Moore C❌C (@AaronMoore3__) October 25, 2019

Moore was last at Arkansas for the preseason cookout on July 27. He also attended a Prospect Day on March 9.

The Razorbacks offered him a scholarship on May 2, 2018. He has offers to several other schools including Missouri, Oklahoma State and others.

Arkansas also has Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal offensive lineman Brady Ward (6-7. 310) and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back Mike Harris (5-11, 180) scheduled for official visits that weekend.

Moore and his teammates beat Memphis Whitehaven 37-0 in the state championship game last season to complete a 14-1 year.